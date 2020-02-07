A house in Kinlough was the largest property transaction in Leitrim 2019

The sale of Rosclogher House in Kinlough was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Leitrim last year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the property sold for €340,000 in May.

There were five other transactions for higher amounts, but all were for multiple units or land. The largest of these was units at Radharc na Bhaile in Drumshanbo for €1,234,513 in July.

Other large one-off sales included a property on the Coast Road in Tullaghan, which sold for €320,000 in September and a property at 15 Prior’s Point in Carrick-on-Shannon which sold for €300,000 in June.

As of the Property Price Register update of February 5, nearly €53 million had been spent on property last year in Leitrim.

There were 455 sales recorded as of that date, which was down 7.3% on the 491 transactions recorded in the county in 2018.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties. “We knew from our analysis of the Property Price Register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter counties was sharply rising, and our analysis this time round proves that this trend continued throughout the year.

“The affordability of properties in the counties around Dublin is proving to be extremely popular especially with first-time buyers who are constrained due to the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules. It is good to see new building starts in these counties have also continued, bringing more homes on the market where they are badly needed.”

