Kinlough artist's painting illuminates the GPO

Brigid Birney, well known artist from Kinlough, Co Leitrim, had one of her paintings selected by Herstory.ie to illuminate famous Irish landmarks.

This was a painting of St Brigid and was one of the paintings which illuminated the GPO over St Brigid's weekend.

Brigid was really honoured to have her work selected and to be projected onto such an iconic and historical building.

Herstory are currently showing a series on RTE about women who changed Irish History.

If you want to check out Brigid’s paintings go to her website www.brigidbirney.com