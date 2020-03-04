New study aims to explore the potential of North Leitrim woodland at Glenfarne

The beautiful woods at Glenfarne Demesne are the focus of a new study that commenced this week. Coillte and Leitrim County Council are collaborating to support the project which examines the potential for developments and activities that could attract more visitors to the area. Arising from a Working Group between Leitrim County Council and Coillte, research will be carried out by EMcG Solutions whose managing director, Eileen McGloin, is no stranger to Leitrim and its unique tourism product profile.

Glenfarne Wood has an exceptional location on the shores of Lough MacNean which forms the natural boundary between the counties of Leitrim, Cavan and Fermanagh. The wood forms part of what was once the Tottenham Estate, later acquired as a hunting retreat for Sir Edward Harland, founder of the Harland and Wolfe shipyard in Belfast. Currently visitors can choose between two walking trails enhanced by a number of sculptures, part of the Lough MacNean sculpture trail. Other notable features along or adjacent to the trails include the Ladies Rest, Myles’ Big Stone and the Badger’s Well.

Located on the main N16 close to the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance and the famous MacNean House Restaurant in Blacklion, Glenfarne Wood is also ideally positioned as a stopover point for the proposed Sligo-Enniskillen Greenway.

The study, which will seek input from the local community, tourism and other business owners and other stakeholders, aims to establish plans that will join the strands of nature, history, community and commerce to sustain the woods as a local amenity, a visitor attraction and ultimately create jobs in the area.

Paul Jordan, Business Area Unit Leader with Coillte, is pleased to see this joint initiative get under way: “Glenfarne Wood has a special magic of its own and is the first to come to mind when thinking of forest recreation in this area and how we can develop it. Launching the Glenfarne Wood Area Study marks an auspicious start for our partnership with Leitrim County Council. The Working Group model has been successful in counties Monaghan, Cavan, Roscommon and elsewhere and we look forward to returning to Glenfarne Wood with exciting plans and options that will build on this fantastic natural resource.”

If you want to contribute or find out more about the Glenfarne Wood Area Study contact Tracy Ferguson at Leitrim County Council: tferguson@leitrimcoco.ie or Ph: 071 96 20005 ext 513.