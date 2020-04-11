C'mon everybody - chance to highlight all that Leitrim has to offer
Send us a pic while out and about within 2 kms of your home
This stunning photo was sent to us by Noreen Gaffney, Gowel
Many people will be out and about this weekend and over the coming days while still strictly adhering to the government guidelines.
We live in a beautiful county which is seeing some very welcome sunshine this weekend. So why not send us a picture of the area in which you live or what you are doing, have done or will be doing, while out and about within the 2km limit.
This is a chance to promote this beautiful county we live in so start sending in those photos. Email editor@leitrimobserver.ie
Please keep well and stay safe.
