Leitrim County Council opens grants for community groups under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund

Leitrim County Council are opening applications for a new grant for community groups in Leitrim, to help them adapt their services to fit the new Covid-19 reality.

It will also help them to become more involved in the government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign, helping people to stay connected, mind their mood, switch off and be creative.

On December 7, 2020 Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD announced details of an additional €1.7 million nationally to support community and voluntary groups deal with Covid-19.

Total funding for Leitrim under this 2nd Round of the Covid-19 Emergency Fund is €40,025

The Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) will decide on the successful applications for funding.

What projects are eligible for funding?

The fund will provide grants to community groups to assist them:

- adapt their services and operations to fit the new Covid-19 reality. Examples could be adapting premises to allow for social distancing; offering on-line activities; providing social supports and friendly calls by phone etc.

- become more involved in the Government's 'Keep Well' campaign. The grants are aimed at assisting participation in the Keep Well campaign and in particular, with the three themes: (1) staying connected, (2) switching off and being creative, (3) and minding your mood.

The grants may also be provided to support groups (including those involved in the community call) with day to day running costs if needed.

Of the amount of €40,025, 30% will be allocated to small grants up to €1,000 and 70 % will be allocated to large grants up to €3,000. The overall amount is relatively small, so it is likely that the scheme will be oversubscribed. An assessment by the LCDC will ensure that the best projects, taking all factors into account, emerge and receive support.

Closing date for receipt of completed applications is 4pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and the closing date for claims once works are completed is 4pm on Thursday , June 17.

Further information, guidelines and application forms are available on Leitrim Co Council website http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/Community-Culture/Community/Community-Funding/