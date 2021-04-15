Bundoran's Tullan Strand included in Donegal projects to develop state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor water-based activities

Water sports enthusiasts in north Leitrim have received a great boost with the news that funding has been secured to build a world-class facility centre in Bundoran where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction.

It was announced that Tullan Strand to the north of Bundoran on the Leitrim-Donegal border is one of two Donegal projects that will receive funding from a €19 million investment, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, to develop facilities at beaches all around the country.

The significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months. This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand.

The funding will be used to build world-class facility centres where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction including at Bundoran and Downings. Each centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

They will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainable materials such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’.

This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing for the extension of the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

A second phase is expected to commence in 2023 under Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth capital investment programme.