Two historic Leitrim projects receive funding

Leitrim will receive €40,000 funding for restoration work on two historic buildings.

Under the 2021 Historic Structures Fund Kinlough Parish Church will receive €20,000 for works to repair bell.

Lough Rynn will also benefit from €20,000 for damp treatment works.

The Historic Structures Fund 2021 (HSF) is for conservation works to heritage structures, in both private and public ownership. The primary focus of the Historic Structures Fund is on conservation and enhancement of historic structures and buildings for the benefit of communities and the public. Grants of between €15,000 and €50,000 are available under Stream 1, and of between €50,000 and €200,000 under Stream 2.

Minister of State Frank Feighan, Fine Gael has welcomed the funding.

