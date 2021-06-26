Public access to the sea on Leitrim's Wild Atlantic Way is set to become a reality

Leitrim's shoreline may be small but it is beautiful

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

Public access to the sea on Leitrim's Wild Atlantic Way is set to become a reality following the purchase of land at Tullaghan by Leitrim County Council.

This is welcomed by local Fianna Fáil councillor, Justin Warnock, who has campaigned for many years for Leitrim to have its place on the Wild Atlantic Way. 

"Working with Tullaghan Development Association the final goal was to get public access to the sea at Tullaghan, Leitrim's only coastal village," explained Cllr Warnock.

"After many meetings with Joseph Gilhooly, Director of Services for Planning and Economic Development and others from the Executive, Lar Power, the Council's CEO, committed to this project when he visited Tullaghan. 

"Even during the pandemic the work was continued by Padraig MacShera, Senior Executive Engineer, who worked with the land owner Aidan Kelly and acquired this land for the community. 

"The land is in the centre of the village and when developed, it will be a fantastic amenity for the local community, the people of Leitrim, tourists on the Wild Atlantic Way and surfers.  

"These works will compliment other projects which have been delivered for Tullaghan over the last few years to include the Cross Field, new footpaths and road resurfacing. 

"The Tullaghan Development Association and I will be working closely with the Council to deliver this amenity as soon as possible," he said.

