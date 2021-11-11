Search

11/11/2021

Local historians to give talk on Leitrim and Sligo connections to WW1

Soldiers in WW1

Fighting in the trenches of WW1

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

The Friends of Kinlough Church of Ireland will host a local historical subject free talk in Kinlough Church on Sunday, November 14 from 2.45pm to 4pm to mark Remembrance Sunday 2021.
The talk is being promoted by the Friends of Kinlough Church of Ireland as part of an awareness and fundraising drive that aims “to preserve their historical church for both community activities and as a place of worship.”
The Friends of Kinlough Church of Ireland say “the Leitrim story will be told by Ballinamore historian Padraig Griffin, author of the definitive book on Leitrim's WW1 experience: 'Leitrim Echoes of the Great War.' Padraig spent almost 40 years researching the acclaimed account.
Padraig will be joined by Simone Hickey, an authority on Sligo's involvement in WW1.

"She will explore the social profile and motivation of those from the Northwest who went to fight in the Great War, with particular focus on the pressure men faced to sign up, from loved ones, employers, church and political leaders, and the propaganda in the form of posters, advertisements, music and poetry.
“The free event will be followed by light refreshments in the old school house on the church grounds and a special Remembrance Service in the church at 4.30pm – dedicated to all those from Leitrim and Sligo who lost their lives in the War. All are welcome.”

