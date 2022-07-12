Heartbreak as Kinlough grandmother loses her life in Sligo accident

The community of Kinlough in North Leitrim has been left reeling after a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother lost her life in a road traffic accident in Sligo over the weekend.
Mary O'Driscoll passed away following the accident on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney, on Sunday afternoon.
Her removal will take place from the family home on Thursday morning, 14th July, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.
Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the O'Driscoll Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie .
Please be mindful of the current rise in COVID-19, as a result we would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome.
