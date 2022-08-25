Calry AC to host Ray Flynn Memorial 5km on Saturday September 3

The late Ray Flynn, one of Ireland's best known athletics administrator, will be honoured by his club Calry AC in Sligo on Saturday, September 3, when they hold a 5Km road race in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Sligo Mental Health Association.
Ray, who passed away suddenly earlier this year, was one of the most popular figures in Sligo, Connacht and Irish athletics as a coach, adminstrator and writer and worked with many internationals including Leitrim's own Colin Griffin, World champion Rob Robert Heffernan, World silver medalist Olive Loughnane and James Costin.
The 5Km race, on an out and back course from Calry Community Park at 7 pm on September 3, features prizes for the first three male and female runners, the first Over 40 male and female, the first Junior male and female runner and, fittingly given Ray's love of walking, the first male and female walker.
Entry fee is €15 per person with all proceeds going towards the work of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Sligo Mental Health Association. All entries must be completed online through Core Timing which can be accesses through the link HERE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.