25 Aug 2022

Calry AC to host Ray Flynn Memorial 5km on Saturday September 3

Leitrim Sport

25 Aug 2022 4:06 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The late Ray Flynn, one of Ireland's best known athletics administrator, will be honoured by his club Calry AC in Sligo on Saturday, September 3, when they hold a 5Km road race in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Sligo Mental Health Association.

Ray, who passed away suddenly earlier this year, was one of the most popular figures in Sligo, Connacht and Irish athletics as a coach, adminstrator and writer and worked with many internationals including Leitrim's own Colin Griffin, World champion Rob Robert Heffernan, World silver medalist Olive Loughnane and James Costin.

The 5Km race, on an out and back course from Calry Community Park at 7 pm on September 3, features prizes for the first three male and female runners, the first Over 40 male and female, the first Junior male and female runner and, fittingly given Ray's love of walking, the first male and female walker.

Entry fee is €15 per person with all proceeds going towards the work of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Sligo Mental Health Association. All entries must be completed online through Core Timing which can be accesses through the link HERE.

