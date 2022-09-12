Entries close today for motorsport National Hill Climbing championship event in Dromahair next weekend

Connacht Motor club are holding a Hillclimb and Sprint championship event over two days over a 1.7km road section on the outskirts of the village of Dromahair next Saturday and Sunday, September 17 & 18.

Last year was a first for the local club to run this form of motorsport, and due to its success, the committee were granted the two concluding rounds of the 2022 ALEKTO National championship.

One of the overwhelming factors in securing the event was the route selection and the appeal to competitors, across all classes. The crucial link in that chain was the support from the residents embracing the road closing and the club are deeply indebted for their understanding.

The format of a Hillclimb is competitors timed from a standing start, clocking up a lap time at the finish line with each competitor granted a minimum of three runs. There is accommodation for a broad spread of fifteen classes including modified saloons, rally cars, single seaters and roadsters.

A number of local businesses have come on board in supporting the event with Carrick native Joe Whyte through his business LVI Engineering in California as title sponsor. In supporting the clubs marshal recruitment initiative, Faac Simply automatic , Sligo Pallets , and Sligo Junction have come up with attractive spot prizes to be drawn on each day.

At an organisational level the event has high demand in recruiting experienced volunteers, firstly as flag personnel and secondly as safety marshals, which many are coming from neighbouring clubs.

Entries will close on September 12, with entry list and further information available at www.connachtmotorclub.com, on Facebook or on the Spotify App.