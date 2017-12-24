Kiltoghert Turkey Trot a great success

There were some unusual sights out around Kiltoghert last Sunday as the popular annual Kiltoghert 5Km Turkey Trot took place.

Runners in all manner of costume took to the roads with Clive Glancy leading the field home and the organisers would like to thank to all trotters who made up last Sunday’s Turkey Trot event.

First male home Clive Glancy winner of a Turkey voucher from Gannon’s Poultry while first female Emily O’Brien winner of a €50 Glancy’s Super Valu voucher.

First Junior home Jack O’Gara winner of a Fitbit sponsored by Declan Deegan with the first veteran home Graham Allen winner of a €50 Aurivo Homeland voucher.

The committee would like to thank all the runners who came out and in particular to those that dressed in fancy dress.

Big thanks to our timekeepers and registration duo of Helen O’Gara and Deirdre Parnell. Also big shout out to our caterers Dee and Tommie Ferguson. We also would like to thank our race coordinator and warm up guru David McKenna who did a great job warming everyone up.

We would like to say a special thanks to our Stewart’s Michael, Joe and Sean Guckian, Gerry and Mick McLoughlin.

Also a very kind thank you to our generous sponsors: Gannon’s Poultry, Aurivo Homeland Kiltoghert, The Barge Steak house, Glancy’s Super Valu, Right Price Fire places Effernagh & Quidsworth.

Results

1. Clive Glancy 18.19

2. Frank Murphy 19.10

3. Adrian Gurn 19.15

4. Graham Allen 19.52

5. Daniel Dill 20.21

6. Eamon McCarthy 20.53

7. Ashley Molloy 22.31

8. Keelan McGinn 22.54

9. Michael Comer 23.01

10. Terry McGinn 23.02

11. Liam Doherty 23.13

12. Jack O’Gara 23.45

13. Enda Maxwell 24.27

14. Emily O’Brien 24.15

15. Eric McGrath 25.11

16. Adrian Lyons 25.15

17. Liam McGinn 25.47

18. Emily Whitney 25.48

19. David McKenna 26.08

20. Vincent Earley 26.30

21. Tom Regan 26.47

22. Joseph McWeeney 27.14

23. Keelan Harmon 28.14

24. Ronan McCarthy 29.52

25. Sean Gaffney 30.05

26. Mark Chandler 30.15

27. Bryan Whitney 30.15

28. Irene Beirne 31.01

29. Donal Gilmartin 33.34

30. Geraldine McWeeney 34.01

31 Helen Gormley 34.02

32. Noreen Gaffney 34.07