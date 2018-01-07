Do you think you and your colleagues have what it takes to be Connacht’s fittest workplace?

Organisers of the third annual Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon Series are inviting participants to challenge themselves for 2018’s bigger and better series of events.

With running and cycling the only two disciplines required to take part, along with short courses, anyone with any level of fitness can take on any of the nine events.

The series will see nine events being run around the west over a four month period. The series is the perfect way for sports clubs, organisations and companies to come together and track their progress in this unique series, with Ballinrobe once again holding the core event and Raceface.ie coordinating the league.

Organisers have added a new corporate company trophy, and so far teams from Baxter Healthcare, Allergan, Coca Cola and An Post have entered. Whichever company comes out on top will have to be in top shape to beat last year’s winners McHale Engineering Ballinrobe.

If you’re a runner that doesn’t cycle or vice versa then why not link up with a friend and enter a relay team, where one person does the running and another can do the cycling, with timing chips swapped after each discipline.

Last year saw over 1,200 participants take part in the five event series. In 2018, with nine events, organisers expect over 2,000 participants

Bridge Signs Watson’s Lane, Ballinrobe are sponsoring the series for the second time and with events in Claremorris, Hollymount, Knockma Caherlistrane, Ballinrobe, Swinford, Ashford Cong, Westport Leisure Park, Liquid Motion Tri Ballina and the Hurtlocker Galway the Raceface.ie event organisers will combine each event result into a league, with the best seven results from nine events to count.

This series is open to everyone, regardless of fitness ability, be it experienced tri-athletes, cyclists, runners or people new to such events, this Duathlon series caters for all. Check www.raceface.ie or www.runireland.com for entry details, each event also has its own Facebook page.