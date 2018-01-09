The fifth annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday January 27, at 11.30am.

Leitrim Athletes have featured prominently since first staging of the event four years ago with North Leitrim AC's Liam Feely twice winning the race while his club mate Ryan Owen is the defending champion.

Olympian and Kinlough native Breege Connolly is a previous winner of the ladies section.

The race starts at the Lakeside Centre, going through Port side of the town and returning back to finish at Lakeside along the Belleek Road. Overall, a fairly level course with a slight climb for part of the last kilometre.

Prize fund of €500 on offer in the main categories, plus good spot prizes for joggers, couch to 5k's, and walkers. This event welcomes and caters for everyone at all fitness levels. Walkers start at 11.10 am.

The event is being organised by Ballyshannon Rugby Club to help fund development of underage rugby in the area.

- AAI Approved

- Chip Timing

- Accurately measured course

- Refreshments at the Lakeside afterwards!

Further information from Joe Flannery (087 2969454) or Martin O'Halloran (087 2507609)