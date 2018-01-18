Volleyball
Drumshanbo Vocational School win All-Ireland Volleyball Cadet A title
Newly crowned All-Ireland Champions Drumshanbo Vocational School
Drumshanbo Vocational School have completed an historic double on Thursday, January 18, as they added the All-Ireland Schools Cadet A title to the Senior crown they won in December.
The Leitrim school defeated old rivals St. Brigid's Loughrea in today's decider in UCD to compete a rare double.
Congratulations to Drumshanbo Vocational School. More details to follow.
