Drumshanbo Vocational School win All-Ireland Volleyball Cadet A title

Newly crowned All-Ireland Champions Drumshanbo Vocational School

Drumshanbo Vocational School have completed an historic double on Thursday, January 18, as they added the All-Ireland Schools Cadet A title to the Senior crown they won in December.

The Leitrim school defeated old rivals St. Brigid's Loughrea in today's decider in UCD to compete a rare double.

Congratulations to Drumshanbo Vocational School. More details to follow.