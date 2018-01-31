From fun runner to the Rio Olympics - Breege inspires

If there is one Leitrim Sporting Moment that should inspire each and every one of us, no matter our sporting achievements, then Breege Connolly running in the 2016 Olympic Games is hard to beat.

To so many of us, the Olympic Games are the pinnacle, the notions of only the utmost elite qualifying for the ultimate celebration of sport every four years. And it was no different in 2016 when Rio de Janeiro opened its doors to the world when it hosted the 31st Summer Olympics.

And right there, running on an incredibly hot Sunday morning in Brazil was Kinlough and Leitrim’s own Breege Connolly, her story a remarkable one of someone who had taken up the sport late in life as a way of making friends and was now rubbing shoulders with the best marathon runners in the world.

Breege finished 76th in a time of 2 hours 44 minutes and 41 seconds but that scarcely mattered as Breege had defied all the odds in even reaching Rio - taking up the sport when she moved to Belfast as a way of meeting friends and progressing to the ultimate in sporting events.

Breege followed in the footsteps of Eddie Leddy, Frances Cryan, Colin Griffin and Laura Reynolds in competing in the Olympics but it was her story of humble beginnings that marks her out as one of Leitrim's greatest Sporting Moments.

Breege's Olympic journey, from achieving the qualifying time in April 2015 through to running on Sunday, August 14, continues as she has the Qualifying Time for the European Championship this Summer but her achievements in 2016 certainly stand out as one of Leitrim's greatest sporting moments.

