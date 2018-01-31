Eddie Leddy's double victory has never been equalled

Nobody has done it before and certainly nobody has done it since as Drumreilly's Eddie Leddy produced one of the most remarkable Leitrim Sporting Moments in 1968.

Running in two Olympics and winning a medal at the World Cross-country Championships might seem like automatic inclusions in any list of great Leitrim sporting moments but for Eddie Leddy, it pales into insignificance after he won two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles on the same day with just ten minutes between the races!

THIS SPORTING MOMENT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Eddie's achievement in first winning the Intermediate Boys race in the Phoenix Park, a facile win that allowed the St. Felim's student to tog out just 10 minutes later and defeat an entirely new field of runners to claim the All-Ireland Senior crown.

Writing in The Sunday Independent the following day, John Comyn wrote “Ireland has produced many outstanding young athletes in the past but I have never seen anything to equal the performance of Leitrim's 16-year-old prodigy Eddie Leddy who made a procession of the All-Ireland Colleges Intermediate Cross-country Championships in the Phoenix Park and less than 10 minutes later made hacks of a very strong Senior field.”

An amazing achievement, even more so considering that his brother P.J. was racing that very same day in Tunisia in the World Cross-country championships and while Eddie might have run in the Olympics in 1972 in Munich and 1976 in Montreal, there is no doubting the incredible Leitrim sporting moment of Eddie Leddy in 1968 is one that will never, ever, be matched.

HOW TO VOTE FOR THIS MOMENT

It couldn't be easier - just click on the following link, Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, and vote. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)