Drumsna's Hannah finishes third in 243Km New Zealand race

When it comes to feat of endurance, few will be able to match Drumsna’s Hannah Buchanan who completed in the astonishing 243 Km Kathmandu Coast to Coast Multi-Sport Championship in New Zealand last Friday.

Hannah was third in the Open Ladies section in the iconic multi-sport event based on the South Island of New Zealand, covering the 150 miles plus in 14 hours 53 minutes to cross the line as 13th lady and 73rd overall.

The One Day race, in which Hannah competed, has the title of the World Multisport Championship with the top athletes from all over the world covering the entire course in close to 11 hours. Competitors cycle, run and kayak on the journey from one coast of the South Island to the other and crosses the Southern Alps in New Zealand - and all in one day.

Hannah, the daughter of well-known Drumsna business consultant Liam Scollan, faced a lot of different challenge as the event started with a 2.2Km run from the black sands and lush windswept landscapes on the West Coast to their waiting bikes.

They then follow the Taramakau River to the foothills of the Southern Alps where they switch their bikes for runners and the first true test of the course. The 30.5km run is mainly off trail with the rocky riverbed often the only direct line up the valley.

Competitors encounter multiple river crossings with frigid crystal clear water and an elevation gain of nearly 800m on their way to Goat Pass and the start of the descent. With the very fastest athletes taking nearly 3 hours the run is as much a test of co-ordination and strength as it is outright speed.

A short 15km ride follows before the second jewel in the course. The mighty Waimakariri River. 70 Kms of braids and a stunning gorge, the river section is for many both the highlight and the crux of the race. The water flows swiftly in places and mixes long calm sections with rapids up to grade 2 in size.

It takes competitors from the heart of the Southern Alps out on to the Canterbury Plains where just one final 70km ride stands between competitors and the finish on the East Coast at the New Brighton Pier amongst a vibrant beachside festival.

Congratulations to Hannah on a remarkable achievement and she had a lot of support going her way from Leitrim.