Connacht Schools Cross-country cancelled due to storm

Today's (Wednesday February 28) Connacht Schools Cross-country Championships scheduled to take place in Sligo has been cancelled as a result of the severe weather conditions.

The Connacht Schools Cross-country Championships were due to be held in Calry at 12 noon but with weather conditions hampering competitors from all over the Province travelling to the Sligo venue, the decision was taken on Wednesday morning to call off the event.

The cancellation does cause huge headaches for the organisers with the All-Ireland Schools Championships due to be held in Waterford IT on Saturday week, March 10. The event had been fixed for last Wednesday, February 21, but was cancelled due to the fact that the South Connacht region was unable to be held.

Now it leaves organisers looking for a date for the event but with the severe weather likely to continue until the weekend, it leaves athletes looking to qualify for the Nationals with the prospect of two hard races in less than five days. More news when we get it.