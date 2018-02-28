Storm Emma

Couch to 5K runs called off

It might go against the title but anyone taking part in the Leitrim Sports Partnership's Couch to 5K programme will be staying on the couch tonight after the runs were cancelled due to Storm Emma.

The LSP took the decision to call off the group on Wednesday afternoon as heavy snow falls hit the county and are trying to contact all involved.

So for this night only, it's ok to stay on your couch!