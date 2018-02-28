Couch to 5K runs called off

It might go against the title but anyone taking part in the Leitrim Sports Partnership's Couch to 5K programme will be staying on the couch tonight after the runs were cancelled due to Storm Emma.

The LSP took the decision to call off the group on Wednesday afternoon as heavy snow falls hit the county and are trying to contact all involved.

Leitrim Sports Partnership Couch to 5K running group is cancelled for this evening. We are in the process of getting a text out to participants. Please tell anyone you know involved in the group. — Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) February 28, 2018

So for this night only, it's ok to stay on your couch!