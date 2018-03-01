Leitrim athletes head to Calry next Tuesday

The postponement Connacht Schools Cross-country Championships have been refixed for next Tuesday, March 6, in Calry after the event was called off on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.

With Leitrim competitors seeking to qualify for the All-Ireland Schools, the event will once again be held outside Sligo on the Dromahair road at the Calry sporting facilities, the first race getting underway at 12 noon.

The new date is hardly ideal for any athlete hoping to impress in the All-Ireland Schools Finals in Waterford IT on the following Saturday, March 10, leaving young athletes with just three full days to recover from their exertions as well as travelling to the far end of the country.