Three medals for North Leitrim AC race walkers

Leitrim’s proud race-walking tradition was maintained in style last Sunday in Athlone as North Leitrim AC picked up three medals at the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Indoor Championships.

A silver for Niamh Carolan (U15) and two bronzes for Darragh Mitchell (U16) and Sara O’Beirne (U14) was a huge hall for the North Leitrim club on the first day of the Irish Life Health sponsored Juvenile Championships.

Leitrim’s more recent sprinting tradition also shone bright with five athletes from Carrick-on-Shannon AC reaching finals with Gerard Murtagh just missing out with a fourth place finish in the U14 Boys 60m Final.

Niamh Carolan picked up her first All-Ireland medal after some near misses last year when she finished second in the U15 Walk

Niamh’s time of 5.05.79 was just behind Waterford’s Maeve O’Connor who clocked 5.05.79 with South Galway’s Roisin Geaney third some 11 seconds in arrears. Niamh also went on to finish eighth in the Shot to display her all-round credentials.

Sara O’Beirne was another to pick up a first All-Ireland medal as the Mohill athlete, competing for North Leitrim, was just five seconds from the gold and just over a second from silver. Her time of 5.46.78 saw her finish third behind Bridin Doyle of Cranford Harriers (5.41.70) and Rebecca Carthy (DSD) 5.45.58.

Darragh Mitchell added to his collection of All-Ireland medals as he finished third in the U16 boys race. His time of 8.13.99 saw him take the bronze behind Mullingar’s Matthew Glennon as he added to his two bronzes of last year.

Gerard Murtagh was one place outside the medals as he twice broke his personal best in the heats and final of the U14 60m, running 8.07 in the heats and 7.99 in the final, just 0.14 away from the bronze medal.

Carrick AC’s Toyosi Fagbo smashed his pb with a great time of 7.58 to take fifth in the U15 Boys Final while Alannah McGuinness also broke the eight second barrier for the first time with a time of 7.99 in the U17 60m heats before finishing 7th in the final in 8.11.

Ellis Conway ran a strong race and was well in contention in the U18 400m Final before finishing sixth in a time of 60.17, having run 60.34 in the heats.

Another Carrick AC athlete to reach a final was Clodagh Sheerin in the U18 60m where she ran 8.36 in the heats and improved to 8.31 for sixth place in the final.

In the distances, Ellie O’Rourke was the top performer with a 9th place finish in the U16 1,500m in a time of 5.13.97, just outside her pb, with North Leitrim’s Sarah Brady 11th in 5.22.16 while an injury in the warm-up ruled Lauren Reynolds out of action.

Shane Finn finished ninth in the U15 Shot with a fine throw of 10.46m with his clubmate Dara Holmes throwing 7.37m for 12th in the U13 Boys Shot.

North Leitrim’s Edward Mitchell finished 10th in the U14 walk while his clubmate Aaron Bradshaw was 10th in the U18 400m in a time of 61.39.

Carrick AC’s Eoghan Farrell ran a new pb of 4.42.03 to finish ninth in his U17 1,500m heat while Oisin O’Dowd (7.73), Niall Sheerin (7.89) and Sophie McCabe (8.63) all saw action in the 60m heats.

Teresa wins again as Colin impresses

On the roads, it was a busy weekend with Kinlough’s Teresa Doherty winning the traditional St. Patrick’s Day 10Km in Tubbercurry in a time of 35.49, her second big win in a week.

Colin Griffin (Ballinamore AC) finished fourth in the Mullingar Half Marathon on St Patrick's Day. The race was won by John Daly of the host club in 1:12.21. Only twenty three seconds separated first from fourth.