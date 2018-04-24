BREAKING: Leitrim's Déarbhla Rooney wins Semi-Final

Leitrim's Déarbhla Rooney will fight for a gold medal on Wednesday at the European Youth Boxing Championships in Roesto degli Abruzzi in central Italy after the Manorhamilton fighter sensationally won her semi-final.

Up against the impossing Valeri Radinova of Russia in a tough and bruising semi-final on Tuesday afternoon, Déarbhla won the fight 3-2 on the Judge's scorecard, with three judges giving her the win 29-28 and the other two scoring it 28-29 for the Russian.

Déarbhla will fight Slovakia's Jessica Triebelar in the Final on Wednesday after the Slovakian saw off her Germany opponent 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

