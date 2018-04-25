LSP open Women on the Water

Leitrim Sports Partnership is delighted to open the Women on the Water Kayaking Programmes for the second year running.

The programme takes place at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo & Lough Rynn Rowing Facility, Mohill. This is a great opportunity for women to get active on Leitrim's outstanding waterways.

The six week programme will introduce participants to Kayaking with a 10k Blueway challenge on completion of the programme. The programme will run on Tuesday Acres Lake, Drumshanbo, Wednesday and Thursday evenings in Lough Rynn, Mohill from the week of May 15 to June 19,from 7pm-9pm. The cost of the programme is €45 per person.

If you are interested in joining the programme please attend our registration evening on Thursday May 3, in Leitrim County Council Offices from 6pm-7pm. Places are limited and the interest is high so first come first serve.

Swim a Mile

Well done to all our participants who completed the Swim a Mile Programme with us recently. The Mile challenge took place on Sunday April 15, and everyone was successful in completing the Mile. We also had some participants join us who hadn’t completed the training programme.

Special thanks to Niall from Aura Leitrim Leisure who coached the participants and done an excellent job. Well done to all involved.

Safeguarding 1

All Coaches, Children's Officers and Designated Liaison Persons (DLP) must first complete the 3 hour Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness Course. This course educates participants on the implementation of best practice in protecting the welfare of children involved in sport.

Anyone working with children in sports should complete this course. The course will take place on Thursday April 26, from 7pm to 10pm in Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick on Shannon, the cost of the course is €15.

Safeguarding 2

A person appointed to the Club Children’s Officer position in a club must have completed safeguarding 1 (Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness workshop) and should complete the Club Children’s Officer 3 hour workshop.

Safeguarding 2 will take place on Thursday May 17, from 7pm to 10pm in Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick on Shannon, the cost of the course is €15. This course will help the Club Children’s Officer to carry out the function of their role in the club and support the implementation of best practice in the club.

To book your place on either course contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.