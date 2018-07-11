Dilemma for sports fans this weekend

A bumper weekend of sport is presenting Leitrim sports fans with more than a few dilemmas of what to watch!

With GAA fans giving out about the clash of the Kerry v Galway clash with Sunday's World Cup Final, Leitrim fans have the added dilemma of whether to support their clubs or enjoy some of the biggest games of the year on TV!

It starts tonight (Wednesday July 11) when England's World Cup Semi-Final against Croatia clashes with a round of Division 1 & 2 games. It is no better on Saturday with another round of League games and the Division 3 Final between Eslin & Aughavas clashing with Roscommon v Tyrone and Donegal v Dublin in the Super 8s!

Sunday is no less packed with the Division 4 Final between Ballinaglera and Ballinamore clashing with Leitrim Ladies Club Championship action, no to mention the Galway v Kerry and Monaghan v Kildare games in the Super 8s!

Pairc Sean is also holding the All-Ireland U20 Semi-Final between Derry & Mayo on Saturday and All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Semi-Final between the same counties on Sunday. And we never even mentioned Wimbledon!

So what are you going to watch this weekend!