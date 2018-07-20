Dawn Kayak from Acres Lake to Leitrim Village

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delighted to announce Leitrim’s Dawn Kayak which will take place at 4.30am on the morning of Sunday, 12th August.



The journey is 7.2K from Acres Lake in Drumshanbo to Leitrim Village. The event is open to participants who have completed some LSP kayaking programmes recently, or have at least a Level 1 kayaking proficiency certificate and be at least 18 years old.



A full Irish breakfast will be available to everyone who has completed the route.



The cost of participating in the event is €30 which includes a shuttle bus from the start/finish points, Kayak hire and all the safety equipment and a full Irish breakfast on completion.



There will be a number of types of Kayaks available on the day, from sit in kayaks, sit on top 2 person kayaks, sea kayaks and canadian canoes.



You will have the opportunity to select your kayak of preference when purchasing your ticket however we cannot guarantee we will have your preference available.



Register via the eventbrite link below or call Leitrim Sports Partnership on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie

Further information available from https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/dawn-kayak-tickets-47297193178#tickets

