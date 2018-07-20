60th anniversary of first ever All Ireland Coarse Fishing Championships held in Ballinamore

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) has been representing coarse angling in Ireland since 1962, the federation was formed by a group of angling clubs who foresaw the need for governance and a presence on the international match scene.



The founding clubs were Fermoy AC, Prosperous AC, Cavan AC, Royal Enfield CAC and Ballinamore AC who were at this time facilitating the huge numbers of visiting anglers coming to match fish, working hard to promote angling tourism which continues today.



In 1959 the first ever All Ireland Coarse Fishing Championships for Seniors and Ladies took place and this month the NCFFI celebrate its 60th Edition.



It was Ballinamore AC who held the very first championships and one they understand was attended by over 400, mainly overseas competitors.



At this time the people of Ballinamore led by those with angling interests presented the Silver Perpetual Cup which is still in use today.

The front cover of the original Championship programme from 1959.



The NCFFI are therefore delighted to take the championships back to where it first started on Sunday, July 29.



In conjunction with Ballinamore Angling & Tourism and Lakelands Angling Ballinamore they proudly present the 60th Edition Coarse Angling Championships for Seniors & Ladies fishing local venues making best use of the array of fishing venues in the area to include Garadice Lough, Lough Scur and Kiltybarden.



Coarse angling in Ireland is closely linked to tourism due to the fine selection of natural venues from the North to the South of the island utilised by anglers from home and overseas.



Domestic championships have as a result always been open to the visiting angler and the festivals run by our clubs continue to attract large numbers from overseas.



They invite anglers and clubs countrywide to join us for this anniversary edition which will see the addition of prizes and gifts for all those taking part plus commemorative trophies for the winners.



Registration takes place at 8am at the 1st Leitrim Scout Den on Railway Road (R202) at 8am with the draw scheduled for 9am.



A car draw will be available to facilitate the travelling angler and fresh bait will be available on site from Irish Bait and Tackle Limited who have been serving the community for as many years.



After the match a presentation will take place at Shortt's Heritage Bar, Main Street, Ballinamore.



The NCFFI is pleased to announce sponsorship of prizes & gifts from Waterways Ireland and Inland Fisheries Ireland and a number of tackle suppliers.



Advance registration is essential; online booking at www.ncffi.ie/events/edition60 or by phone to NCFFI Secretary Julian Kendrick on + 353 (0)89 417 1723.



The original Championship programme from 1959, kindly sourced by Leitrim Library Services, Ballinamore is available to view on https://bit.ly/2LjlIeX It makes for very interesting reading.

