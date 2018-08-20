Niamh Carolan claims Community Games gold in U16 1,500m

North Leitrim AC's Niamh Carolan claimed gold for Leitrim in the U16 1,500m on Saturday last at the Community Games finals which were held in Limerick.

Kinlough's Niamh registered a personal best time of 4.45 as she saw off all competitors on her way to victory.

The spikeball team from the Drmushanbo Area also brought medals home to Leitrim as they claimed silver. Having defeated Ulster champions, Lurgan from Co Cavan, Drumshanbo faced Templemore/Clonmore/Killea in the final.