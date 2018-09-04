Watch | Running Fireman Alex O'Shea set to run Leitrim marathon today

Cork fire fighter Alex 'The Running Fireman' O’Shea is in Co. Leitrim today as he continues his quest to complete 32 marathons in 32 counties in 16 days.

The challenge which began in Dingle, Co Kerry on Saturday last, September 1 will see Alex raising much needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs.

Alex completed his first marathon of the day this morning in Sligo and will commence the Leitrim leg of his adventure at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo at 2.30pm.

Alex will be joined on his challenge by Tralee native Garda Ollie O’Sullivan who will not only crew for Alex but will take on his own personal challenge to run 50km of the 84km a day every day of the challenge.

Ahead of the Challenge Alex said, “A big thanks to everyone across the country for supporting us. We are looking forward to taking our amazing challenge nationwide. I would encourage everyone to come along and run even part of the distance.”

Irish Guide Dogs Chairperson Patrick Burke paid tribute to Alex saying, "We have huge admiration for the courage Alex is showing to take on this momentous challenge. Everyone here wishes him and Ollie the very best of luck. Support like this makes a real difference to our work changing lives of those who are vision impaired and families of children with autism."

