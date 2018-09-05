Moorlands Equestrian Centre, Drumshanbo host graduation

The graduation of students following a ten-week Horse Riding and Animal Welfare course was hosted by Moorlands Equestrian Centre in Drumshanbo. The course, over the ten weeks, catered for children between the ages of 12 to 17 yrs old.

The aim of the programme was to allow friendships to blossom whilst opening future opportunities for children from all socio-ethnic backgrounds and to encourage social inclusion across the County.

Pictured above left (l-r) Antoinette Mc Manus, Moorlands Equestrian Centre, Mary Taylor, Youth Café, Catherine Fryer, Moorlands Equestrian Centre, Declan Boyle, Sports Ireland, Garda Claire O'Brien, Garda James Quigley, James Madden, County Veterinarian, Cillian Costigan, Leitrim Animal Warden, Cllr Sean McGowan, Leitrim County Chairperson, Suzanne Duffy, Leitrim County Council, Martin Reilly, Moorlands, Brian Staunton, Sport Ireland, Karen Mc Manus, Moorlands Equestrian Centreand Patricia Forde, Sports Partnership.

Pictured above Eibhin Bride, Carrick-on-Shannon, receiving a rosette from Karen Mc Manus, Moorlands Equestrian Centre.

There were many stakeholders involved in this wonderful programme, Moorlands Equestrian Centre, Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Sports Partnership, Leitrim Development Company, Dept of Agriculture, Food and Marine, SICAP (Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme), TUSLA, Ciste na gCuntas Diomhaoin, Sports Ireland Local Sports & the Irish Horse Welfare Trust.

Transport was provided for the children to attend, the programme which consisted of horse/pony lessons, practical sessions on animal husbandry and welfare, and an on-line horse welfare course plus field trips.

The children travelled to the RACE Academy in the Curragh and the Pony Camp in Bundoran along with completing 8 modules in horse care plus the proper care of dogs by the Dogs Trust.

August 27 was Graduation Day and the children showed off the skills they had learned and received their certificates from the Chairman of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Sean McGowan.

Photos by Maura Murphy.

