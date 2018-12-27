Kinlough cousins picked for International duty

Leitrim athletics will celebrate a rather unique milestone in January when Kinlough cousins Teresa Doherty and Breege Connolly both represent Ulster & Northern Ireland at the Northern Ireland International Cross-country event.

Held at the Billy Neill Centre of Excellence, Dundonald on Saturday January 19, 2019, the 2019 IAAF Northern Ireland International Cross-country is a hugely prestigious event that attracts top class Kenyans along with some of the best runners from Ireland and the UK.

The Kinlough cousins, Teresa running for Finn Valley AC in Donegal and Breege for City of Derry Spartans, will be joined on the Ulster & Northern Ireland team by Armagh's Fionnuala Ross and Letterkenny's Nakita Burke.