Leitrim Village to host Blueway 5K on Saturday

The Leitrim Village annual Blueway 5km run/walk will take place this Saturday June 15, at 6pm, starting from Beirnes Bar Battlebridge. Registration opens at 5pm.

The route is a very flat route along the road to Drumgeaglom Bridge and turning on to the Blueway path and finishing near Battlebridge. It always is a great evening for young and old.

Prizes for first, second and third, first local and first U16 in both male and female categories. Cash prizes for first 3 in adult sections. €10 to enter, under 16s €5 and family €20. Medals for all primary school participants.

Afterwards we will hold our Annual Barbecue, this year the Barbecue is going to cost €5 per person. Barbecue will kick off at 7:30pm.

Sponsors of our race are; Paula and Mal Guckian, Padraic and Patricia Keane, Carmel Lunney, Declan and Sue Deegan. We are grateful to our sponsors and if anyone else would like to sponsor the race they can do so by contacting a member of the Parents Association.

We hope to see you all on Saturday.