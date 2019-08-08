The Annual Jamestown to Drumsna fun snorkel/swim takes place on Saturday, August 31 with registration at Drumsna Quayside from 12.30 until 2pm and at Jamestown Weir from 2pm.

The snorkel commences at 2.30 sharp.

There will be a blessing at Drumsna before the event and barbecue, music, etc at the quayside afterwards.

Boats will be alongside the participants at all times.

The proceeds go to the childcare facilities in Jamestown and the Leitrim Sub Aqua club.

Come along and enjoy a great day’s activity in the beautiful River Shannon Loop.

