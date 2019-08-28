Leitrim Glens Sportive 2019 say thanks

Leitrim Glens Sportive was a great success on Sunday August 18. From 7:30am the Bee Park was a hive of activity as all the cyclist for the 200km and 150km got ready for their early start.

Thanks to the local Gardaí there was a smooth start to their journeys. Despite the ominous clouds the cyclists enjoyed their day out and once again there was great praise for all the food stops in Kiltyclogher, Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo and finally in the Bee Park with Linda Slevin Catering who provided a beautiful hot meal at the end of the cycle.

From 10am the 100k got underway for their trip around Lough Allen and finally at 10:15am the leisure cyclists started their 40km, which included Francie Boylan and Brian Kerrigan from Ocean FM who were delighted with their cycling adventure.

This event of course owes a debt of gratitude to all the local marshals who came out in force on the day ensuring the safe running of the event for which the club is extremely grateful.

Also thanks to Kevin Egan Car Sales for providing the lead cars, Stephen Mullane of Chain Driven Cycles for mechanical backup, Seamus O'Donnell for organising the motorbike marshals, Glencar Water for their support.

The event would not be possible without the excellent first aid provided by Sligo Civil Defence. Here's looking forward to 2020.