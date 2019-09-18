Flashback
Archive picture of the week: Recognising Leitrim's international sporting stars in 1986
Pictured at the Leitrim VEC's Sports Advisory Awards in 1986 which honoured Leitrim's sports people who had represented Ireland during the year.
Back, from left: Michael O'Brien, Patricia Griffin, Donal Smith, Maureen Owens, Tess McMorrow, Luke McCormack (representing Kieran McCormack) and Donal Scully.
Front from left: Frances Cryan, Pearse Ward, Orla McGuinness, Senator Paschal Mooney, Deirdre Heslin and Emma Plant.
