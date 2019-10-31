Killenummery Women’s Group 10th Anniversary 5K fun walk/run

This autumn marks the 10th anniversary of the formation of Killenummery Women's Group (KWG) by a small group of local ladies.

Its main objective is to give the women of the area a forum to meet, socialise, learn and discuss pertinent issues of the day, in a supportive and safe environment.

Through the group, they offer friendship, education, opportunities for personnel development and life-long learning.

They source and provide information through monthly guest speakers and, each year, a series of classes and workshops. These have varied from pilates to woodwork/DIY, and aromatherapy to digital photography.

They have a lot of fun going on trips away to shows, Christmas parties and sporting events.

Their annual 5K fun walk/run has to date, generated over €12,000 for various charities.

So with it being their 10th anniversary they are all ready for this year’s annual 5K family fun run/walk which takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Killenummery.

Registration from 1pm in Killenummery Hall with run/walk starting at 2pm sharp.

They thought it only fitting to revert to their first chosen charity, North West Hospice (home support team) and raise some funds for them again this year.

Killenummery Women's Group meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in Killenummery Community Centre and new members are very welcome.

With the changing demographics in rural areas, this group has become even more relevant to the women of the area.