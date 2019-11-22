The Sligo Leitrim District Soccer League has secured €197,591 for an artificial pitch under the final round of Sports Capital Programme funding for 2018.

Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin T.D., Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, listed the successful applicants. In total the final allocation amounts to €2.580m with 15 regional sports projects benefitting.

The projects receiving allocations were recommended for funding by either the relevant National Governing Body or Local Authority. To be considered of regional importance the project must serve a large population and/or provide facilities that will assist athletes to train or compete at the highest level.