Drumshanbo VS storm to yet another All-Ireland Final with victory over St Brigid's

Another chapter in the truly incredible achievements of Drumshanbo Vocational School volleyballers was written on Wednesday December 4, when the Leitrim school stormed to this year's All-Ireland Senior A Final.

Drumshanbo defeated long standing rivals St Brigid's of Loughrea in straight sets, winning 26-24, 30-28, 25-19, to book their place in the All-Ireland Final next Thursday, December 12, in UCD Sports Centre at 12 noon where they will face St Flannan's of Ennis.

The Clare school are the only team to have beaten Aidan Shannon's superb team this season as the top two teams from the League standings will face off in the final. But Drumshanbo seem to be picking up steam at just the right time and will go into the final in confident frame of mind.

Drumshanbo will have plenty of local support with Elphin Community College qualifying for the Senior Girls C Final while Strokestown reached the Senior B Girls Final.

FOR FULL REPORT, SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER