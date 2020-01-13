Drumshanbo Volleyball All-Ireland Semi-Final falls victim to Storm Brendan

Storm Brendan is wrecking havoc on the country and it claimed a victim in Drumshanbo Vocational School's efforts to reach yet another All-Ireland Final as the schools Cadette A semi-final was called off early on Monday morning.

Drumshanbo VS, bidding to reach the Cadette A final after already contesting the Senior decider, were due to face Sutton Park School from Dublin in the All-Ireland Cadette A Semi-Final in Streete, Co Westmeath at 1pm on Monday but with travel restrictions due to Storm Brendan, the game was called off.

No details on refixing the game are available but the Final was due to be played in NUI Galway for the first time ever on Wednesday week, January 22, so the game could be played at short notice this week.

Awaiting either Drumshanbo or Sutton Park in the Final are Elphin Community College who are beat St Brigid's of Loughrea in an A Semi-final for the first time since Roscommon football star Fintan Cregg was a member of the team in 2008. The Roscommon shcool came from behind to defeat the second seeded Loughrea team.

Elphin were very strong at Junior level two years ago and faced Drumshanbo that year, the Leitrim school prevailing on that occasion and they also took a set off the undefeated Drumshanbo team this year. They recovered from losing the first set 12-25 to win the next two 25-12, 25-13 to reach the final.

More news on the refixture of Drumshanbo's All-Ireland Semi-Finals when it becomes available.