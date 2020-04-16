Hyland doubful that GAA championship will go ahead in 2020

Leitrim manager, Terry Hyland says he "can't see football with large crowds being played this year".

The GAA has acknowledged it is "highly unlikely" that All-Ireland football and hurling Championship games will start before July.

Hyland told OceanFM that he believes that inter-county games are unlikely to resume until the autumn.

"Once crowd restrictions went in and (social) distancing went in, I think that's going to be the case until you have a vaccine," he told the radio station.

"The can will just be kicked down the road further, it's just a matter of knowing how far down the road they can kick it."

Hyland said the GAA could restart club championships in August or September, if possible, before moving on to "some type of a (inter-county) Championship" after that, behind closed doors if necessary.