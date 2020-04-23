Philly McGuinness memorial fundraiser has raised €5780 for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

In an amazing tribute to the memory of Mohill and Leitrim GAA football star, the late Philly McGuinness, €5780 has been raised to date (Thursday, April 23) for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Mohill GAA, Philly's home club, set up the gofundme page in a bid to raise funds in his memory to mark the 10th anniversary of his death on April 19.

Philly passed away following a head injury he sustained in an on-field collision in a Senior League game for Mohill two days previous.

If you haven't yet made a donation to this cause and would like to do so, you can get access to the gofundme page via the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cu4cr-acquired-brain-injury-ireland?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise these funds for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.