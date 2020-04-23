Philly McGuinness memorial fundraiser has raised €5780 for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland
What an achievement!
The late Philly McGuinness, who represented Mohill and Leitrim
In an amazing tribute to the memory of Mohill and Leitrim GAA football star, the late Philly McGuinness, €5780 has been raised to date (Thursday, April 23) for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.
Mohill GAA, Philly's home club, set up the gofundme page in a bid to raise funds in his memory to mark the 10th anniversary of his death on April 19.
Philly passed away following a head injury he sustained in an on-field collision in a Senior League game for Mohill two days previous.
If you haven't yet made a donation to this cause and would like to do so, you can get access to the gofundme page via the following link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cu4cr-acquired-brain-injury-ireland?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise these funds for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.
