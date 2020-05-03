Leitrim GAA launches new initiative 'It’s Good to Talk GAA' in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Leitrim GAA, working closely with Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Sports Partnership, Leitrim PPN and Leitrim Age Friendly, has launche an initiative that it hopes will make a difference to people who may be feeling very isolated and alone in these restricted times.

People 70 and over have been ‘cocooning’ and thereby confined to the limits of their four walls over these past number of weeks, and while recent news of an easing of some restrictions will have come as welcome relief of sorts, they will still remain largely confined. For many, the trip to the shop, the church and the local football pitch was a way of life and a daily or weekly event and these trips are still a long way off.

In this regard, Leitrim GAA wishes to offer a service that may be a degree of respite to those who are missing their GAA in particular. Inspired by a move made by former Mayo footballer David Brady, Leitrim GAA is asking, that if there is someone in your area who would like a call from a person in Leitrim GAA, be that a current or former player or official, they will endeavour to have that connection made.

"It may seem like very little but to a person who is isolated and may have nobody to talk to this might brighten their day or week, particularly if it a special occasion their lives. The people of Leitrim in this age category have contributed enormously to what we have to enjoy today. We would like to offer something little back in return," note the Leitrim GAA in a statement this week.

Leitrim GAA’s Poster will be included in a Well Being Pack that the Leitrim COVID-19 Community Response Forum will this week be sending out to 1,500 older people as part of its ‘In This Together’ campaign which aims to assist them to stay connected, stay active and look after their mental wellbeing throughout the COVID-19 Emergency.

The pack includes a new physical activity initiative, featuring eight daily exercises over a four-week period, primarily aimed at older adults who are cocooning. It is being launched by HSE Community Physiotherapy in partnership with the Age Friendly Alliance, Sport’s Partnerships, Local Authorities and Public Participation Networks across Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan - Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1. Older people can follow this programme in Leitrim by tuning into Shannonside-Northern Sound FM Let’s Talk Programme.

Also included in the pack are quizzes, word games, gardening tips, healthy eating plans and adult colouring to keep our minds and bodies active as well as some goodies such as healthy treats or seeds.

If there is anybody who think might like to avail of Leitrim GAA’s offer, contact secretary.leitrim@gaa.ie or call 0876888978. Alternatively, you may call Leitrim Covid 19 Helpline on 1800 852 389.