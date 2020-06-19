BREAKING: Taoiseach confirms sport to return June 29

In his address to the nation this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that sport, can begin a welcome return to action on June 29.

All sporting activities can recommence for adults and children, with very limited numbers of spectators. Phase 3 will also see 50 people allowed to gather indoors, and 200 outdoors. Phase 4 means 100 people can gather indoors, and 500 outdoors.

There is expected to be a separate Government briefing on sport in general later this evening, but the return to action for Limerick sporting clubs has most certainly opened earlier than expected.