€70 million funding scheme announced for the sport sector

A funding package of up €70 million has been approved by Government to support the sport sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic..

This funding package will support the sport sector through;

- Funding of up to €40m for the three main field sports organisations – the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU,

- a Resilience Fund of up to €10m to support the National Governing Bodies of Sport,

- a Sports Club Resilience Fund of up to €15m to support clubs, and

- a Sports Restart and Renewal Fund of up to €5m.

This new funding package will assist our National Governing Bodies of Sport and sports clubs as they prepare to restart their sports under the Government roadmap.

Government officials will now engage with Sport Ireland to design new grant schemes, which will be administered by Sport Ireland.