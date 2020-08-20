LSP launch European Week of Sport & Bike Week for September

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delighted to announce two upcoming programmes for the month of September.

European Week of Sport

Taking place every year from 23-30 September, European Week of Sport helps millions of people across Europe build better, healthier lifestyles.

In 2019 an estimated 110,196 people took part in over 800 events in Ireland. Sport Ireland, the National Co-ordinating Body for European Week of Sport in Ireland, hope that this year’s event will be even bigger with the help of funded partners, the Leitrim Sports Partnership and local clubs and organisations encouraging as many people as possible to be active.

During the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, we saw unprecedented numbers of people in Ireland turn to recreational sport and physical activity to maintain a healthy body and mind. European Week of Sport hopes to build on this, encouraging even more people to be active, regardless of age, ability or fitness levels. There is a sport or activity for everyone, it is just a matter of discovering it.

Leitrim Sports Partnership will be delivering a number of initiatives during the European Week of Sports and we are encouraging sports clubs and community groups to do so too! If you are interested in delivering an event please let us know and register at the following link https://www.sportireland.ie/participation/european-week-of-sport/events/add

For more information contact Patricia Forde Leitrim Sports Partnership 0871922479 or pforde@leitrimcoco.ie

Bike Week 2020 - September 19-27

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Eamonn Ryan T.D. has asked people up and down the country to be ready to “get on their bikes” in advance of National Bike Week which will take place from September 19-27, this year.

Minister Ryan said “The benefits to be gained from cycling are immense. They include improved health, reduced traffic congestion, better air quality, improved accessibility to transport, and reduced costs. Cycling is a fantastic way to get from A to B, to enjoy the countryside or just to get some air and exercise. It will benefit all of us if we can increase the number of cyclists on our roads while keeping them safe”.

Declan Boyle, Sports Co-Ordinator with Leitrim Sports Partnership said Bike Week 2020 is the perfect opportunity for children, teenagers, families and older adults to get on their bikes, get active and have some fun, we have ten different Bike Week events happening around Co. Leitrim and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to get out cycling as part of Bike Week 2020.

Leitrim Sports Partnership is inviting sports clubs and community groups to apply for funding to deliver a Bike Week event. Full details on how to apply for funding are available on www.leitirmsports.ie or contact Leitrim Sports Partnership at sports@leitrimcoco.ie or on 071 9650498.