Leitrim Sports Partnership COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme

Sports clubs in Co Leitrim can now apply for COVID-19 Club Small Grants of up to €1,500 through Leitrim Sports Partnership.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of COVID-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies and is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grants can be used to support COVID-19 related expenditure dating from May 2, 2020 onwards. As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement COVID-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support COVID-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

The scheme will be based on identified needs. LSP and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme. There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme however applications will be means tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount.

LSP Coordinator Declan Boyle, said “Leitrim Sports Partnership welcomes the announcement of financial support for sports clubs across Ireland and encourages all sports clubs in Co Leitrim to assess their need for financial support towards COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

Clubs are advised to contact Leitrim Sports Partnership at sports@leitrimcoco.ie or call 071 9650498 for further information on this scheme

Only one application can be submitted per sport club

Applications to Leitrim Sports Partnership are only applicable to clubs based within Co Leitrim

Funding applications must be submitted prior to Friday September 4, via the application form on Leitrim Sport Partnership‘s website at http://www.leitrimsports.ie/

Clubs must ensure that they prioritise the application for funding support via their National Governing Body or relevant representative body. Funding support for the same purpose should not be sought from multiple sources