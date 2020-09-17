Leitrim Sports Partnership news

Last Saturday, we had a Kayaking taster day with The Leitrim West Cavan Branch of Down Syndrome where the children/ young adults with Down Syndrome, their parents and siblings got the opportunity to have lots of fun taking part in kayaking lessons in Garadice Lake.

We had a total of 12 children with down syndrome and in addition their parents/siblings taking part in the sessions over the day.

Coach Ed courses

LSP have delivered two safeguarding 1 courses online via zoom during the month of August. This course is compulsory for everyone working with children in sport and it costs just €15. Safeguarding 2 and Safeguarding 3 are due to be delivered during October. If you are interested in taking part in any of these courses, contact us on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Horse Riding & Animal Welfare

The Horse Riding and Animal Welfare eight week programme began on July 14, in Moorlands Equestrian Centre. The young people involved in the programme improved on their horse riding and Animal welfare skills, they also visited Lough Gara Stables for horse riding and the pet farm.

The group had a demonstration from by Diane Wilson the Equine Dentist on how the different Dentistry procedures are done on a horse. The final week the group took part in a show jumping course with the pony’s and they then seen professional Show Jumper John Mulligan from Kilamaun Mohill and his horse Rosetta, a seven year old mare who had competed in the RDS Dublin Horse.

Well done to all the young people who took part in the programme and the project coordinator Antionette and the team in Moorlands who delivered a very successful programme adhering to the government guidelines for Covid 19.

Women on the Water

The six week beginner kayaking programme for women has concluded after another very successful year. This year the programme was delivered in in Acres Lake, Drumshanbo, Garadice Lake, Ballinamore, Lough Rynn, Mohill and Drumsna Marina.

Well done to a total of 80 women who took part in the programme over 4 venues and to our kayaking instructors from Lough Rynn Watersports for facilitating the programme while adhering to the government guidelines for Covid 19.

Inclusive Fitness Training Workshop

We hosted an online inclusive fitness training workshop delivered by CARA to promote inclusion of people with disabilities in sport and physical activity on August 13, with a variety of coaches from different sporting backgrounds.

Adapted Chair Aerobics

On Wednesday September 9, we started zoom chair aerobics classes with the Irish Wheelchair Association and it’s great to see everyone enjoying it.

European Week of Sport

LSP will be delivering a number of initiatives during the European Week of Sport from September 23-30, and we are encouraging our clubs and community groups to do so too! If you are interested in delivering an event please let us know and register at the link on the Sport Ireland website.

Age & Opportunity Active Grant

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme offers financial support, provided by Sport Ireland, to local clubs, groups and organisations, nationwide who promote increased participation in recreational sport or physical activity for older people. It aims to assist in the implementation of locally developed, well-planned activity and sport initiatives. In particular, the scheme is aimed at:

Supporting the work of Age & Opportunity Active including the network of Physical Activity Leaders and the development of Go for Life Games and other initiatives

Assisting local clubs/ organisations to enhance existing opportunities for their members in recreational sport and physical activity

Assisting local clubs/ organisations to start new initiatives geared at involving older people in recreational sport and physical activity.

The deadline for applications for this year’s allocation is 12 noon Friday October 2. To find out more go to www.ageandopport unity.ie.