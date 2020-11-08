Local sports clubs get over €34,000 in Covid funding

Leitrim Sports Partnership will hand over €34,650.68 to the sports clubs of the county under Sport Ireland's Club Resilience Fund as part of measures to help combat the effects of Covid-19.

Through this Club Resilience Fund scheme, Local Sports Partnerships were encouraged to operate a local scheme for small clubs and community groups similar to the national club scheme. The funds will be administered by the Leitrim Sports Partnership on behalf of Sport Ireland.

These schemes provide an additional mechanism to support community groups & clubs who may not be affiliated to a national organisation or recognised National Governing Body but provide a vital local service. The primary aim of the grants is to cover the costs associated with implementing Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.

There is a €1,500 limit on this grant scheme and only one application is accepted per club. The club grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only.

The full list of grant allocations for Leitrim clubs is as follows:

Allen Gaels CLG - €1,500

Annaduff GAA - €1,350

Annaduff LGFA - €500

Aughavas GAA - €600

Ballinamore Golf Club - €1,367

Bornacoola GAA - €1,500

Carrick-on-Shannon RFC - €1,500

Carrigallen GAA - €1,500

Carrigallen Trout Angling Club - €1,500

Cloone GAA - €1,491.10

Dromahair Football Club - €1,500

Drumcoura Riding Club - €850

Drumreilly - €1,500

Drumshanbo Athletic Club - €500

Drumshanbo Handball Club - €1,063

Eslin GAA - €1,100

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA - €1,066

Kiltubrid GAA - €1,500

Leitrim Pony Club - €990

Lough Allen Adventure Kayak Club - €1,250

Lough Rynn Kayaking Club - €1,000

Manorhamilton Rangers - €1,500

Manorhamilton Tennis Club - €653.58

Melvin Gaels GFC - €1,070

Mohill & District Athletics Club - €1,500

Mohill GAA Club - €1,500

North Leitrim AC - €1,500

South Leitrim Special Olympics Club - €1,250

St. Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club - €550

The news of the allocation was welcomed by Deputy Frank Feighan