Leitrim Sports Partnership news
Local sports clubs get over €34,000 in Covid funding
Leitrim Sports Partnership will hand over €34,650.68 to the sports clubs of the county under Sport Ireland's Club Resilience Fund as part of measures to help combat the effects of Covid-19.
Through this Club Resilience Fund scheme, Local Sports Partnerships were encouraged to operate a local scheme for small clubs and community groups similar to the national club scheme. The funds will be administered by the Leitrim Sports Partnership on behalf of Sport Ireland.
These schemes provide an additional mechanism to support community groups & clubs who may not be affiliated to a national organisation or recognised National Governing Body but provide a vital local service. The primary aim of the grants is to cover the costs associated with implementing Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.
There is a €1,500 limit on this grant scheme and only one application is accepted per club. The club grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only.
The full list of grant allocations for Leitrim clubs is as follows:
- Allen Gaels CLG - €1,500
- Annaduff GAA - €1,350
- Annaduff LGFA - €500
- Aughavas GAA - €600
- Ballinamore Golf Club - €1,367
- Bornacoola GAA - €1,500
- Carrick-on-Shannon RFC - €1,500
- Carrigallen GAA - €1,500
- Carrigallen Trout Angling Club - €1,500
- Cloone GAA - €1,491.10
- Dromahair Football Club - €1,500
- Drumcoura Riding Club - €850
- Drumreilly - €1,500
- Drumshanbo Athletic Club - €500
- Drumshanbo Handball Club - €1,063
- Eslin GAA - €1,100
- Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA - €1,066
- Kiltubrid GAA - €1,500
- Leitrim Pony Club - €990
- Lough Allen Adventure Kayak Club - €1,250
- Lough Rynn Kayaking Club - €1,000
- Manorhamilton Rangers - €1,500
- Manorhamilton Tennis Club - €653.58
- Melvin Gaels GFC - €1,070
- Mohill & District Athletics Club - €1,500
- Mohill GAA Club - €1,500
- North Leitrim AC - €1,500
- South Leitrim Special Olympics Club - €1,250
- St. Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club - €550
The news of the allocation was welcomed by Deputy Frank Feighan
