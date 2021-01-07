Carrick AC suspend training amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club have announced that due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all organised club training sessions have been called off until the restrictions are lifted.

With the entire country under a Level 5 Lockdown, all group training sessions, indoor or outdoor, have been suspended for members of all ages. Athletes can continue to train but all activity is restricted to individual training/ personal exercise within 5 km of home while individuals may meet with one other household in outdoor settings when taking personal exercise.

In regard to Athletics Ireland insurance covers in place during Level 5 lockdown and club closure, Athletics Ireland have negotiated that all registered AI members will be covered by their AI personal accident insurance whilst undertaking club approved training in an individual capacity for injury resulting from an accident.

Additionally, all registered members participating in online virtual coaching sessions by approved club coaches will also be covered by their Athletics Ireland personal accident insurance.

The Club have announced that they will be opening up their new online club membership portal in the coming days so that all members can renew their membership for the 2021 season.